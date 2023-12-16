Search

World

Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent

07:54 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent
Source: File Photo

TEHRAN – Iran on Saturday executed an operative of Israel's Mossad intelligence service in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," Iranian media reported without revealing the identity of the person. 

The accused had provide classified information to an officer of the Israeli agency in order organise propaganda for groups that are against Iran. 

The media said that the person was executed after his appeal against the sentence was turned down. 

The execution took place in a Zahedan jail a day after a militant attack was launched at a police station in the province, leaving 11 security officials dead and several others injured. 

Iran warns Israel to stop attacks to prevent escalation of war as Palestinian death toll climbs to 2,215

Facebook Comments

World

11:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Israeli army says 20 soldiers fighting in Gaza killed in 'friendly ...

11:59 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Journalist among Palestinians stripped naked by Israeli army ...

11:47 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Israeli soldier of Indian origin killed in Gaza fighting

09:47 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Israeli army surrounds Khan Younis in an attempt to root out Hamas

09:42 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation ...

04:41 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family killed in Israeli ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:54 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: