Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent

TEHRAN – Iran on Saturday executed an operative of Israel's Mossad intelligence service in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," Iranian media reported without revealing the identity of the person.

The accused had provide classified information to an officer of the Israeli agency in order organise propaganda for groups that are against Iran.

The media said that the person was executed after his appeal against the sentence was turned down.

The execution took place in a Zahedan jail a day after a militant attack was launched at a police station in the province, leaving 11 security officials dead and several others injured.