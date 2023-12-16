Sajal Aly engages in Q&A session to spill beans

Pakistani acting luminary Sajal Aly graciously delighted her fan base with a spontaneous Instagram Q&A session early Saturday morning. Known for her stellar performances in diverse TV dramas and films, Aly expressed heartfelt gratitude to her devoted fans, whom she deems her 'biggest support system.' During the candid exchange, she delved into personal aspects, shared her favourite foods, shed light on upcoming projects, and even offered valuable insights on navigating through depression.
Responding positively to a fan's plea for more collaborations with Sheheryar Munawar, Aly revealed they are eagerly awaiting the perfect script and praying for the opportune moment. When quizzed about her favourite aspect of acting, she passionately conveyed her love for the entire process – from encountering diverse characters to breathing life into them. For Aly, the most intriguing part lies in immersing herself in the myriad lives of distinct characters.
Discussing her experience filming the recently released Zee5 series, 'The Pink Shirt,' Aly described it as an unbelievable and challenging endeavour. She praised the unique script and credited director Kashif Nisar and writer Bee Gul for their commendable contributions. Aly also hinted at the possibility of the show being available on YouTube for Pakistani viewers.
In response to a fan seeking advice on overcoming depression, Aly offered words of encouragement, stressing the importance of resilience, seeking professional support, engaging in enjoyable activities, and practising self-compassion to maintain a positive mindset. She underscored the significance of patience in navigating situations beyond one's control.
Sharing her culinary preferences, the 'What’s Love Got To Do With It?' actor expressed a penchant for desi dishes such as Bhindi, Biryani, and Palak Gosht.
Concluding the session, Aly addressed her future projects with a playful declaration of being both a film and drama. She reassured fans of her imminent return, dropping hints about collaborations with her favourite people and scripts by her most cherished writer.
On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Kuch Ankahi and Khel Khel Mein.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
