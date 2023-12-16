Sajal Aly engages in Q&A session to spill beans

Pakistani acting luminary Sajal Aly graciously delighted her fan base with a spontaneous Instagram Q&A session early Saturday morning. Known for her stellar performances in diverse TV dramas and films, Aly expressed heartfelt gratitude to her devoted fans, whom she deems her 'biggest support system.' During the candid exchange, she delved into personal aspects, shared her favourite foods, shed light on upcoming projects, and even offered valuable insights on navigating through depression.

Responding positively to a fan's plea for more collaborations with Sheheryar Munawar, Aly revealed they are eagerly awaiting the perfect script and praying for the opportune moment. When quizzed about her favourite aspect of acting, she passionately conveyed her love for the entire process – from encountering diverse characters to breathing life into them. For Aly, the most intriguing part lies in immersing herself in the myriad lives of distinct characters.

Discussing her experience filming the recently released Zee5 series, 'The Pink Shirt,' Aly described it as an unbelievable and challenging endeavour. She praised the unique script and credited director Kashif Nisar and writer Bee Gul for their commendable contributions. Aly also hinted at the possibility of the show being available on YouTube for Pakistani viewers.

In response to a fan seeking advice on overcoming depression, Aly offered words of encouragement, stressing the importance of resilience, seeking professional support, engaging in enjoyable activities, and practising self-compassion to maintain a positive mindset. She underscored the significance of patience in navigating situations beyond one's control.

Sharing her culinary preferences, the 'What’s Love Got To Do With It?' actor expressed a penchant for desi dishes such as Bhindi, Biryani, and Palak Gosht.

Concluding the session, Aly addressed her future projects with a playful declaration of being both a film and drama. She reassured fans of her imminent return, dropping hints about collaborations with her favourite people and scripts by her most cherished writer.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Kuch Ankahi and Khel Khel Mein.