Here's what Hania did at Dananeer's birthday bash (VIDEO)

09:35 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Here’s what Hania did at Dananeer’s birthday bash (VIDEO)
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash has been the talk of the town lately with many A-lister celebrities marking her birthday zealously at ace director Wajahat Rauf’s house.

The birthday celebration was attended by various stars including Hania Amir, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Yashma Gill, Shehzad Sheikh, Shamoon Ismail and many more.

Keeping up with the tradition, the party saw a fun-filled jam session by Shamoon Ismail and the Wajahat brothers, Aashir and Nayel.

Later, some videos showed the birthday girl herself taking charge of the stage and singing her heart out. The jam session also did not miss out on the Sinf-e-Aahan star's viral pawri anthem.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the female-centric and women empowerment drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

