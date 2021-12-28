Pakistan bans sale of cars without airbags from next year
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP) 2021-26, a move that will ban on selling of vehicles with inadequate safety features, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said that the auto manufacturers will have to comply with the safety regulations, outlined by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in WP.29, to keep selling their units. The new policy will come into effect from June 2022.
UNECE’s regulations are already being followed by 64 countries. It contains provisions (for vehicles, their parts, system, and equipment) related to safety and environmental aspects including performance-oriented tests requirements, as well as administrative procedures.
Previously, Pakistan had agreed to follow the regulations from 2020 but it had to face reluctance from the local companies.
However, the government has now decided to adopt these international regulations in the new auto policy. The car manufacturers, under this policy, will have to ensure quality of tires, lights, brakes, seatbelts, steering, rear-view mirrors, anti-theft system, and other features. It will be mandatory for all firms to equip vehicles with airbags from June 30, 2022.
