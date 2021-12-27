Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen rose to prominence with her hilarious viral video and now after getting into the limelight, she is being praised for her acting debut.

With her celebrity status, the Sinf e Aahan star was recently spotted celebrating her birthday zealously at ace director Wajahat Rauf’s house.

Celebrities including Hania Amir, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Yashma Gill, Shehzad Sheikh, Shamoon Ismail and many more were spotted at the birthday bash,

Taking to Instagram, Shazia Wajahat gave a glimpse into Dananeer's birthday celebration and all the fun events that made the party super memorable.

Accompanied by her celebrity friends and the Rauf family, Dananeer beamed with happiness as she happily posed for the pictures in a pretty olive green outfit looking stunning.

On the work front, the social media sensation has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

Needless to say, her fame game is going strong considering her first appearance as Syeda Sidra Batool in the drama has been loved by the fans.