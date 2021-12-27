Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
Share
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen rose to prominence with her hilarious viral video and now after getting into the limelight, she is being praised for her acting debut.
With her celebrity status, the Sinf e Aahan star was recently spotted celebrating her birthday zealously at ace director Wajahat Rauf’s house.
Celebrities including Hania Amir, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Yashma Gill, Shehzad Sheikh, Shamoon Ismail and many more were spotted at the birthday bash,
Taking to Instagram, Shazia Wajahat gave a glimpse into Dananeer's birthday celebration and all the fun events that made the party super memorable.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Accompanied by her celebrity friends and the Rauf family, Dananeer beamed with happiness as she happily posed for the pictures in a pretty olive green outfit looking stunning.
On the work front, the social media sensation has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.
Needless to say, her fame game is going strong considering her first appearance as Syeda Sidra Batool in the drama has been loved by the fans.
Dananeer stuns in saree on Eid 09:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
The #Pawri girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is a sight for sore eyes in the latest video in which she flaunted her elegance by ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan08:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Asia Cup U19: Pakistan cruise to semi-final after beating UAE07:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Salman Khan updates fans on his health after being bitten by a snake07:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021