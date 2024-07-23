Search

Pakistan

Three terrorists killed as Pakistani forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

09:12 AM | 23 Jul, 2024
Three terrorists killed as Pakistani forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan
Source: File Photo

Pakistani security forces gunned down three terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Afghan border, according to the military's media wing ISPR.

A statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces detected the movement of three terrorists in the district between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The infiltrators were surrounded and engaged in a firefight, resulting in their neutralization, military media said.

Pakistan consistently urged Afghan Taliban to manage its border effectively and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against Pakistan. ISPR emphasized the commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to securing the borders and eliminating terrorism within the country.

Last week, an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter Bannu Cantonment was thwarted by security forces, forcing the attackers to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the cantonment's perimeter wall. 

