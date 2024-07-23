Three terrorists killed as Pakistani forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

Pakistani security forces gunned down three terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Afghan border, according to the military's media wing ISPR.
A statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces detected the movement of three terrorists in the district between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The infiltrators were surrounded and engaged in a firefight, resulting in their neutralization, military media said.
Pakistan consistently urged Afghan Taliban to manage its border effectively and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against Pakistan. ISPR emphasized the commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to securing the borders and eliminating terrorism within the country.
Last week, an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter Bannu Cantonment was thwarted by security forces, forcing the attackers to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the cantonment's perimeter wall.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
