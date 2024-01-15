< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Maryam Nawaz fires broadside at Imran Khan in Okara rally

08:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Maryam Nawaz fires broadside at Imran Khan in Okara rally

OKARA – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz asserted on Monday that a “terrorist party” should not be granted an electoral symbol, as her party initiated its election campaign in Okara.

The launch of the election campaign was delayed due to extensive deliberations within the PML-N on ticket distribution and seat adjustments with the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) and PML-Q.

Addressing party supporters in Okara, Maryam indirectly referenced the PTI, stating, “A tiger can be allotted a symbol of a tiger, but a terrorist party cannot be allotted an election symbol like other political parties.”
She went on to criticise the PTI, saying, “You claim your electoral symbol was a ‘bat,’ but it was the ‘baton’ that you wielded against the state of Pakistan and the public.”

Maryam’s remarks come in the aftermath of the PTI losing its iconic electoral symbol ‘bat.’ The Supreme Court recently upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke the symbol and reject the party’s internal election just days before the polls.

Referring to recent events surrounding the PTI’s electoral symbol, Maryam remarked, “Today, what is happening to the PTI is a result of their own actions.” 

She accused the PTI of having a “baton” in their hands, attacking military installations, and suggested symbols like a stolen watch or a petrol bomb would be more fitting.
Maryam emphasised that the nation would not tolerate a political party manipulating its internal elections without consequences. She warned that the times of receiving special treatment and bail were over, asserting that only the law and the nation would decide the outcomes.
Addressing Imran Khan, she claimed that his “real umpire” was the public, promising that the public would bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. Maryam stated that if someone truly loved Pakistan, they would vote for Nawaz Sharif.

