Maryam Nawaz fires broadside at Imran Khan in Okara rally

OKARA – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz asserted on Monday that a “terrorist party” should not be granted an electoral symbol, as her party initiated its election campaign in Okara.
The launch of the election campaign was delayed due to extensive deliberations within the PML-N on ticket distribution and seat adjustments with the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) and PML-Q.
Addressing party supporters in Okara, Maryam indirectly referenced the PTI, stating, “A tiger can be allotted a symbol of a tiger, but a terrorist party cannot be allotted an election symbol like other political parties.”
She went on to criticise the PTI, saying, “You claim your electoral symbol was a ‘bat,’ but it was the ‘baton’ that you wielded against the state of Pakistan and the public.”
Maryam’s remarks come in the aftermath of the PTI losing its iconic electoral symbol ‘bat.’ The Supreme Court recently upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke the symbol and reject the party’s internal election just days before the polls.
Referring to recent events surrounding the PTI’s electoral symbol, Maryam remarked, “Today, what is happening to the PTI is a result of their own actions.”
She accused the PTI of having a “baton” in their hands, attacking military installations, and suggested symbols like a stolen watch or a petrol bomb would be more fitting.
Maryam emphasised that the nation would not tolerate a political party manipulating its internal elections without consequences. She warned that the times of receiving special treatment and bail were over, asserting that only the law and the nation would decide the outcomes.
Addressing Imran Khan, she claimed that his “real umpire” was the public, promising that the public would bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. Maryam stated that if someone truly loved Pakistan, they would vote for Nawaz Sharif.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
