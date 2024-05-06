Matric exams in Karachi to begin tomorrow; thousands of students yet to get admit cards

The Karachi Board of Secondary Education is gearing up for its annual matriculation exams starting tomorrow (Tuesday), but there's a hitch as students and parents struggle to secure admit cards.

Numerous students and parents are encountering challenges in obtaining these crucial admit cards from the matriculation board. Students are pointing fingers at schools, claiming they haven't received the cards, arguing that both the school and the board share responsibility.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Board of Secondary Education, the distribution of admit cards has been ongoing since April 30th. Schools that have submitted forms online can print them out digitally. However, students attempting to submit exam forms late will not be accommodated.

In terms of late submissions for Karachi's 9th and 10th grades, Khalid Ehsaan, the Conductor of the Karachi Examinations Board of Secondary Education, mentioned that forms will be accepted until May 10th. He further specified that the remaining papers will be held from May 7th to May 11th following the main exams.

Ehsaan emphasized that no concessions will be made for late fee waivers, and any exam forms submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.