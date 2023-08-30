COAS Asim Munir witnesses ‘Field Fire and Battle Drill’ near Jhelum

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday and witnessed “Field Fire and Battle Drills,” said military’s media wing.

ISPR in a statement said Pakistan Army chief was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

COAS appreciated the synergy displayed by Airforce, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills.

He praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also commended high morale and battle worthiness of the troops.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.