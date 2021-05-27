#Airbluekissing: Pakistani couple kissing on Islamabad bound flight leaves Twitter in splits with epic memes
ISLAMABAD – The news of a Pakistani 'amourous' couple who spotted kissing on Islamabad bound flight has gone viral on social media platforms leaving netizens in splits as some called it the 'invasion of privacy' while others mocked the public display of affection.
The whole episode garnered attention when a passenger, Bilal Farooq Alvi, approached the national aviation body against the airline staff for not taking 'appropriate' action and facilitating the couple to continue acts of public indecency under a blanket.
The eyewitness while speaking with an English newspaper told the couple refused to stop despite multiple requests from the airline crew.
The desperate couple refused to pay any heed to the complaints as they told the cabin crew that they had no right to tell them what to do.
‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple ... 12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Public displays of affection are utterly awkward for everyone except for this Pakistani oblivious ...
The news covered by many media outlets sparked a hot debate as many lambasted Alvi for interfering in their personal matter while others mocked the event with hilarious memes.
Check out some of the reactions here:
Irshad bhatti on airplane kissing 🤣🤣🤣🤣@FarooqAleena#airbluekissing pic.twitter.com/kqpTIHtySg— m (@m___________1__) May 26, 2021
Iss Flight pe Na tou Pappiyan Hongi Aur Na He Jhappiyan Hongi. pic.twitter.com/Mr9NfpwfVO— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) May 25, 2021
complainant air hostess pic.twitter.com/CBvoRoFypR— Sana Rizvi (@TheKharateyKid) May 25, 2021
New Airblue policy draft leaked: pic.twitter.com/Rdu4pgRdqM— Dawar Butt (@theLahorewala) May 25, 2021
Live scenes from Airblue.#Airblue #airbluekissing pic.twitter.com/DCO4lSxAEg— Salmaan Sabir (@SalmanSabirH) May 26, 2021
#airbluekissing— Juniii... #WeStandWithPalestine (@searchingsukoon) May 26, 2021
Paki Awam right now to this random couple
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/xtQmqhSlWv
Actual video Of Couple Kissing In Plane.#airbluekissing pic.twitter.com/PDPjFG0XeU— Shah Muhammad Marri (@SMKay4) May 26, 2021
#airbluekissing 💋— Hard Talk 👊 (@teaseforpeace) May 26, 2021
Passengers rushing to buy Air Blue tickets 🤣pic.twitter.com/V06wpGypO7
The man who made video of them, is a slum worm, he didn't do that of filming them as it not ethical in public but to unveil the event in front everyone, which totally prohibited in Islam to unveil secrets and acts of others in front of people to make them target. #airbluekissing pic.twitter.com/WosuYf1UHb— Shah (@alemekael) May 26, 2021
Pakistan after taking action the couple.... #Airblue #airbluekissing pic.twitter.com/7okPamWKEc— wastingmytime (@Arslan62572201) May 26, 2021
