Web Desk
01:12 PM | 27 May, 2021
#Airbluekissing: Pakistani couple kissing on Islamabad bound flight leaves Twitter in splits with epic memes
ISLAMABAD – The news of a Pakistani 'amourous' couple who spotted kissing on Islamabad bound flight has gone viral on social media platforms leaving netizens in splits as some called it the 'invasion of privacy' while others mocked the public display of affection.

The whole episode garnered attention when a passenger, Bilal Farooq Alvi, approached the national aviation body against the airline staff for not taking 'appropriate' action and facilitating the couple to continue acts of public indecency under a blanket.

The eyewitness while speaking with an English newspaper told the couple refused to stop despite multiple requests from the airline crew.

The desperate couple refused to pay any heed to the complaints as they told the cabin crew that they had no right to tell them what to do.

The news covered by many media outlets sparked a hot debate as many lambasted Alvi for interfering in their personal matter while others mocked the event with hilarious memes.

Check out some of the reactions here:

