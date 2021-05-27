Anoushay Abbasi trolled for wearing revealing outfit

Stars receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially female celebrities who face major backlash due to their fashion choices. This time around, Anoushay Abbasi is at the receiving end of moral policing.

The 37-year-old star has revamped her public image and her bold and sassy style statement did not go well with the public.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the PremGali actor posted a picture of herself all dressed to perfection in a Barbie style mini frock."Not your barbie girl", she captioned.

The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticize Anoushay for wearing such an outfit. Here are some of the comments she received for her latest posts.

Earlier, Abbasi faced immense criticism for the bold pictures as she was spotted wearing skin-tight gym wear. Needless to say, the fans were not happy to see the actress in such a revealing outfit.

On the work front, Anoushay is being highly praised for her performance in her drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.