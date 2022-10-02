Naimal Khawar's post workout glow leaves fans stunned

Lollywood's rising star Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the beautiful and talented diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis for quite sometime now.

The Verna actress keeps up with the latest trends and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures are a major goal for her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Khawar, who is married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently shared her post-workout pictures, and the glow on her face is stunning.

Khawar keeps her fans updated with glimpses into her luxurious life that inspires many to maintain a healthy and balanced work and private life like Khawar.

The Anaa diva's post-workout pictures went viral and received a positive response. Khawar not only implicitly promoted working out but also looked exquisitely beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

On the work front, Khawar has been in Verna and Anaa, and also walked the ramp for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Khawar was recently seen in the brand promotion of Afrozeh for their Shehnai Wedding Formals' 22.