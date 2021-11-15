Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend

09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
DELHI – Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Monday tied the knot after more than a decade-long relationship.

The couple, who got engaged on Saturday, exchanged wedding vows in a simple ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

Both celebrities shared their wedding photos on Instagram.

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rao wrote.

Patralekhaa shared a lovely photo with her hubby.

“I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...” captioned the post.

