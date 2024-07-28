JI sit-in to continue as govt forms technical committee to resolve issues

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Liaquat Baloch announced on Sunday that the government will form a technical committee to address issues related to power and tax hikes, with the committee's internal workings expected to be completed by tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the JI's ongoing sit-in at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh will continue.
JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned on Saturday that the party's sit-in could expand to other areas across the country if the government does not address the soaring electricity bills and rising taxes.
As the protest entered its second day, Murree Road remained closed to traffic from Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk, with containers blocking the route. This led to disruptions in business activities in the area.
In response to the JI's pressure, a government delegation led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar engaged in talks with JI protesters on Saturday night. The government confirmed that a formal discussion would be held on Sunday to address the JI's demands.
Following the negotiations, Baloch stated that the initial round of talks with the government was positive and that the party's agenda had been clearly communicated. He emphasized that the protest was not driven by personal or party interests but people's interest.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.