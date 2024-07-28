JI sit-in to continue as govt forms technical committee to resolve issues

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Liaquat Baloch announced on Sunday that the government will form a technical committee to address issues related to power and tax hikes, with the committee's internal workings expected to be completed by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the JI's ongoing sit-in at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh will continue.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned on Saturday that the party's sit-in could expand to other areas across the country if the government does not address the soaring electricity bills and rising taxes.

As the protest entered its second day, Murree Road remained closed to traffic from Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk, with containers blocking the route. This led to disruptions in business activities in the area.

In response to the JI's pressure, a government delegation led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar engaged in talks with JI protesters on Saturday night. The government confirmed that a formal discussion would be held on Sunday to address the JI's demands.

Following the negotiations, Baloch stated that the initial round of talks with the government was positive and that the party's agenda had been clearly communicated. He emphasized that the protest was not driven by personal or party interests but people's interest.

