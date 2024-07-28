Search

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

Web Desk
08:11 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

Sri Lanka defeated India by 8 wickets to clinch the Women's Asia Cup title on Sunday.

In the final match held in Dambulla, the Indian team scored 165 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, setting Sri Lanka a target of 166 runs for victory.

Sri Lanka chased down the target of 166 runs in 18.4 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. Sri Lankan batswoman Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten with 69 runs, and Kavisha Dilhari stayed not out with 30 runs. 

Captain Chamari Athapaththu played a brilliant innings of 63 runs. From the Indian side, Deepti Sharma took one wicket.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 165 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 60, Richa Ghosh 30, and Jemimah Rodrigues 29 runs.

From the Sri Lankan side, Kavisha Dilhari took 2 wickets, while Chamari Athapaththu, Sachini Nisansala, and Udeshika Prabodhani each took one wicket.

It is noteworthy that Sri Lanka qualified for the final by defeating the Pakistan women's team in the semi-final.

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

