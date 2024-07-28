Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

Sri Lanka defeated India by 8 wickets to clinch the Women's Asia Cup title on Sunday.
In the final match held in Dambulla, the Indian team scored 165 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, setting Sri Lanka a target of 166 runs for victory.
Sri Lanka chased down the target of 166 runs in 18.4 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. Sri Lankan batswoman Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten with 69 runs, and Kavisha Dilhari stayed not out with 30 runs.
Captain Chamari Athapaththu played a brilliant innings of 63 runs. From the Indian side, Deepti Sharma took one wicket.
Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 165 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.
For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 60, Richa Ghosh 30, and Jemimah Rodrigues 29 runs.
From the Sri Lankan side, Kavisha Dilhari took 2 wickets, while Chamari Athapaththu, Sachini Nisansala, and Udeshika Prabodhani each took one wicket.
It is noteworthy that Sri Lanka qualified for the final by defeating the Pakistan women's team in the semi-final.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
