Pakistan announces visa-free entry for Gulf businessmen

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government has approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf countries to promote foreign investment, business activities, and tourism in Pakistan.
In a statement today, he said that online visas will be issued within 24 hours to businessmen, investors, and tourists from 126 countries. Additionally, he stated that businessmen and tourists from these 126 countries will be exempt from visa fees, reported Radio Pakistan.
The prime minister explained that relaxing the visa regime will help make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment and tourism. He added that a sub-category under the visa-on-arrival facility has been approved for Sikh Yatrees holding passports from third countries, aimed at promoting religious tourism.
Shehbaz Sharif also announced that an E-system of electronic gates is being implemented at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports. He emphasized that the relaxation of the visa policy will contribute to economic stability and enhanced foreign exchange reserves.
The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan’s sacred places and northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are considered a paradise for tourists.
He stated that a dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to oversee the implementation of the new visa regime. This dashboard will monitor visa-free entry, business visa lists, and tourist visas on arrival, and will provide regular review reports.
He commended the Ministry of Interior and other relevant divisions for their performance regarding the new visa regime.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
