PAKvsIND: Malala, husband Asser Malik watching Pakistan-India match in stadium

Pakistani Nobel laureate and rights activist Malala Yousafzai is present in the stadium in New York to watch the PAKvsIND match. Her husband Asser Malik is also present with her.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against India in the T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Malala is an avid cricket fan. In 2021, she skipped her honeymoon so that she can spend the first few days of her married life on the sofa watching cricket with her new husband.

Malala shocked millions of her supporters around the world by announcing that she had got married to Pakistani cricket executive Asser Malik in a small, moving ceremony at her Birmingham home.