Solider martyred, 16 injured in violent mob assault in Gwadar

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred and sixteen others injured after a violent mob in garb of so called Baloch Raji Muchi assaulted security forces’ personnel in Gwadar.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the incident took place on Monday, July 29, adding that Sepoy Shabbir Baloch embraced martyrdom in the attack.

In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to sixteen soldiers including an officer.

“While on the other hand, fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march,” read the official press release.

Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations. The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice.

“All citizens are urged not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order,” said the military’s media wing.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.