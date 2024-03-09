Ramadan 2024 office timings in Islamabad from March 12

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has issued new timings for public offices ahead of holy month of Ramadan 2024.
It has reduced the working hours to facilitate the employees during the holy month of fasting, which is expected to commence from March 12. A final decision about start of Ramadan will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
The revised timings issued by the federal government will be largely applicable in Islamabad as it houses most the federal offices.
A notification issued by the Establishment Division said the offices working five-day a week will operate from 9 am - 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, and it will be 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.
Offices working six days a week will follow the timings from 9 am to 2 pm while Friday timing will be same.
Earlier, Sindh, Balochistan and other governments issued revised timings for the offices for the holy month.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.