Ramadan 2024 office timings in Islamabad from March 12

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has issued new timings for public offices ahead of holy month of Ramadan 2024.

It has reduced the working hours to facilitate the employees during the holy month of fasting, which is expected to commence from March 12. A final decision about start of Ramadan will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The revised timings issued by the federal government will be largely applicable in Islamabad as it houses most the federal offices.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division said the offices working five-day a week will operate from 9 am - 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, and it will be 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.

Offices working six days a week will follow the timings from 9 am to 2 pm while Friday timing will be same.

Earlier, Sindh, Balochistan and other governments issued revised timings for the offices for the holy month.