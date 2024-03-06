Pakistan passport normal category fee from March 7

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday announced a massive increase in fee for machine readable passports in the country.

The government has increased fee for both normal and urgent categories, a move that will put additional burden on citizens of Pakistan amid financial crunches.

In this article, we have gathered details for revised normal fee for 36-page, 72-page and 100-page passports.

Latest Normal Fee for Passport in Pakistan

Passport Fee for 5 years Validity Fee for 10 years Validity 36 Pages Rs4,500 Rs6,700 72 Pages Rs8,200 Rs12,400 100 Pages Rs9,000 Rs13,500

The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity was increased to Rs4,500 from Rs3,000.

The normal fee for 72-page ordinary passport with five year validity was surged to Rs8,200 while the fee for 100-page was increased to Rs9,000.

The normal fee for ordinary passport with 10-year validity was increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 while the fee for 72-page with ten-year validity hiked to Rs12,400.

The normal fee for 100-page passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs13,500.