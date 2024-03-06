Pakistan passport normal category fee from March 7

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday announced a massive increase in fee for machine readable passports in the country.
The government has increased fee for both normal and urgent categories, a move that will put additional burden on citizens of Pakistan amid financial crunches.
In this article, we have gathered details for revised normal fee for 36-page, 72-page and 100-page passports.
|Passport
|Fee for 5 years Validity
|Fee for 10 years Validity
|36 Pages
|Rs4,500
|Rs6,700
|72 Pages
|Rs8,200
|Rs12,400
|100 Pages
|Rs9,000
|Rs13,500
The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity was increased to Rs4,500 from Rs3,000.
The normal fee for 72-page ordinary passport with five year validity was surged to Rs8,200 while the fee for 100-page was increased to Rs9,000.
The normal fee for ordinary passport with 10-year validity was increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 while the fee for 72-page with ten-year validity hiked to Rs12,400.
The normal fee for 100-page passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs13,500.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
