Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 15-member cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR – The 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday took oath.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony, which was attended by the chief minister, inspector general of police, chief secretary and other officials.

Arshad Ayub, Shakil Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Aqibullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoo, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Pakhtunk Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaliqur Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Tarkai and Muhammad Zahir Shah took the oath before officially assuming their roles in the government.

A day earlier, CM Gandapur held a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to discuss selection of members for the provincial cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 18-member cabinet officially assumed their roles by taking the oath on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-formed cabinet during a ceremony held at the Governor's House.