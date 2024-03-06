Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 15-member cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR – The 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday took oath.
KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony, which was attended by the chief minister, inspector general of police, chief secretary and other officials.
Arshad Ayub, Shakil Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Aqibullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoo, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Pakhtunk Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaliqur Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Tarkai and Muhammad Zahir Shah took the oath before officially assuming their roles in the government.
A day earlier, CM Gandapur held a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to discuss selection of members for the provincial cabinet.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 18-member cabinet officially assumed their roles by taking the oath on Wednesday.
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-formed cabinet during a ceremony held at the Governor's House.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.