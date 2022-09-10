Armeena Khan questions Pakistani authorities about the funds gathered for flood relief

Pakistani stars have been playing their part in lending support to people affected by floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the provinces suffer the raging consequences of the heavy monsoon rains.

Despite massive donations from all over the world, the situation has been getting worse with every passing day. Lollywood actress Armeena Rana Khan has questioned flood donations money and why people are not receiving the aid.

The Bin Roye actress took to her Twitter handle and voiced many concerns. Hitting the right note by asking all the right questions, she questioned the authority about the funds gathered for flood relief.

"Where’s all the aid money? Why are people still dying?", tweeted the Janaan star.

Where’s all the aid money? Why are people still dying? — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 8, 2022

On the work front, Armeena Khan has stepped into the world of filmmaking as she is all set to produce her first short film Snapshot.

