‘Terrible tragedy’ – India’s Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Pakistan floods

DELHI – Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s political party Congress, has expressed grief over loss of lives in recent floods in Pakistan.

Recent floods resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslfides and glacial lake outbursts, have claimed nearly 1,400 lives in the South Asian country, besides injuring and displacing thousands of people.

Overall 33 million people have been affected, with growers and exporters warning that the country may face food crisis as crops were washed away by floods.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The floods in Pakistan are a terrible tragedy”.

"My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

“My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” Gandhi said.