Another blow to Imran Khan as Asad Umar quits PTI, politics

ISLAMABAD – A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced quitting politics for life, marking another blow to the incarcerated Imran Khan.

Asad Umar, a close aide of Imran Khan, who is now facing dozens of cases, announced his decision in a heartfelt social media post.

Taking it to microblogging platform, the former finance minister said "after more than one decade in public life, he has now decided to completely quit politics."

The 62-year-old said he disagreed with his party policy of confrontation with state institutions, saying these policies led to serious collission with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country. I am resigning from basic membership of PTI, he said.

After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics.



He however thanked all those who supported him in public life. He particularly expressed gratitude to the NA 54 team and the voters who elected him twice.

Asad said he gave his best to serve the constituency. May Allah's blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation, the post further reads.

In May this year, former minister announced stepping down as the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after serving 17 months in the position.

With his resignation, Asad Umar joins scores of PTI leaders who left their positions since crackdown after May 9 events.

More to follow...