PM Shehbaz holds third meeting with IMF chief to secure bailout package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had his third meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Paris, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to fulfill the loan programme.

The meeting between the two leaders took place before the prime minister’s departure for London and centered around discussions regarding a new financing agreement on the sidelines of the global leaders’ summit.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the IMF chief for recognizing Pakistan’s economic situation. He affirmed that Pakistan is resolute in meeting all its commitments and emphasized the value of international assistance in overcoming severe economic challenges.

Despite the additional burden caused by floods in Pakistan, the government has provided relief to its people, the prime minister noted. He stated that the people of Pakistan deserve relief due to the immense hardships imposed by economic challenges.

“We seek a balance between providing relief to the people and acknowledging economic realities,” he said, underscoring the importance of revitalizing the country’s economy to meet IMF targets.

The prime minister highlighted the need for significant measures to restore an economy that suffered during the previous government’s four-year tenure. He added that economic revival would contribute to better achievement of IMF targets. Pakistan, as always, would fulfill its commitments and promises made to the international community, he affirmed.

The IMF chief commended the prime minister’s determination. In a Twitter post on Saturday, PM Shehbaz urged overseas Pakistanis to be cautious of false propaganda and disinformation that aim to tarnish the image of Pakistan and its institutions.

The prime minister emphasized that the nation celebrates and takes pride in the accomplishments of its overseas citizens as devoted sons and daughters of the homeland, who hold a deep affection for their country.

“I explained to them the circumstances under which the coalition government took office, as well as the immense economic, diplomatic, and political challenges we have faced over the past year,” the prime minister mentioned.

He also stressed the gravity of the tragic events of May 9, including the deliberate and calculated buildup leading to the Black Day.