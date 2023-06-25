Sindh unveils new policy for college admissions

KARACHI – The Sindh government, in collaboration with the Sindh College Education Department, has introduced a policy to facilitate admissions to the first year of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) for students aiming to join their desired colleges.

In addition, a new college zone system has been implemented specifically for the Karachi region. A meeting took place recently between provincial government officials and the education department to establish a policy that would ease the admission process for students who have completed their matriculation and wish to continue their education.

Consequently, the government issued a policy directive to guide college administrations. The order states that “The College Education Department has approved the procedure for granting admissions to the first year for the session 2023-24 in government colleges of Sindh under the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Programme (SECCAP-2023-24).”

Under SECCAP-2023-24, candidates can submit their applications through the website seccap.dgcs.gos.pk starting from June 27. The deadline for online applications is July 20, which may be extended until August 1 if necessary.

Placement lists for all faculties will be released by July 25, ensuring timely admissions to colleges, with classes commencing on August 5.

The policy stipulates that only students with A+ and A grades will have the privilege of choosing their desired college. However, they must submit an undertaking promising 75% attendance. Students with B, C, D, and E grades will apply to colleges within their respective zones.

Furthermore, a new college zone system has been introduced in the Karachi region, allowing students to secure admissions to colleges nearest to their residence. Regional directors of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana will be responsible for creating the zone system in their respective areas.

Admissions will be based on ninth-grade results, and students whose parents have their current or permanent addresses in Sindh, as indicated on their ID cards, must submit their domicile PRC along with their examination forms. Those whose parents have addresses in other provinces must provide their domicile PRC at the time of admission.