Punjab announces free education up to graduation
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has announced to provide free education up to graduation in public educational institutes.
The PTI-backed chief minister made the announcement while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Lahore Fort on the eve of Independence Day.
Elahi recalled that he had announced free education up to matriculation in his previous tenure as chief minister.
He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of armed forces and police who sacrificed their lives in defence of their motherland.
The chief minister also showered praises on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his services to eliminate terrorism in the country.
Pervaiz Elahi sworn in as Punjab chief minister 03:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Soon after PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz was removed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, PML-Q's Chaudhry ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 2.54%11:47 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Watch: Pakistan’s first indigenous electric car unveiled in Karachi11:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
- Punjab announces free education up to graduation09:44 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Saboor Aly wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit07:06 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
- Faiza Khan pays tribute to legendary Nazia Hassan with a sweet video09:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022