TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video goes viral
Share
TikTok queen Hareem Shah has a knack for landing at the centre of controversial headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that hit the nerve of the masses.
Despite being away from the limelight and irregular with her social media updates, the social media sensation is back with a bang and is setting the bar high as she publicly expresses her love for husband Bilal.
Taking to Instagram, Hareem continued with her streak of sensational videos and she shared her new video where she lip-syncs a romantic song for her husband Bilal. Her wardrobe choices have left eyebrows raised.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video 09:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with a new ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
- ONE Homes launch London campaign to celebrate Pakistan Golden Jubilee05:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship starts from August 2305:49 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on maiden visit, receives red carpet ...05:46 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Defiant journalist Jameel Farooqui handed over to Islamabad police on ...05:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
-
- Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gear up for upcoming drama04:37 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices04:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022