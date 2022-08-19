Will you always be mine? Mystery girl proposes man using pink billboards
Young people in Pakistan are finding unique ways to express their love for each other.
In the latest development, a mystery girl has proposed a man she adores by using digital streamers aka pink billboards across the street. The residents of Lahore were shocked to see digital-style proposals on streamers on a street.
On the streamers, a mystery girl asked a man named Faisal Imran for his consent to live with her for life, on which it was written, “Will you always be mine?”
While it is not clear who Faisal Imran is and who displayed this ad, this unique proposal is garnering attention on social media. Needless to say, the proposal has piqued the curiosity of netizens regarding the girl and Faisal Imran's identity.
