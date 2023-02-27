Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation

ISLAMABAD – A partial shutter down strike is being observed in parts of the country on Monday on the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who demanded the government to revise fuel prices.
Reports in local media claimed that several markets and fuel stations have been closed in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, and Chichawatni.
The strike also caused inconvenience to the people as transportation services also remained partially suspended in parts of the country.
Amid the protests, several markets in key metropolises remained open today. Traders maintained that they will support the protest against inflation but decided against closing markets.
The shutdown has also remained in trending on social media platforms, as thousands of tweets have been shared on the microblogging platform.
Chief of right wing party Saad Rizvi said Pakistani nation will support them in strike call as the firebrand politician claimed being voical for people’s rights. We have been forced to give the strike call amid backbreaking inflation, Rizvi said.
He also blasted the incumbent government for failure to provide relief to distressed masses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
