Search

BusinessPakistan

Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation

Web Desk 10:54 AM | 27 Feb, 2023
Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – A partial shutter down strike is being observed in parts of the country on Monday on the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who demanded the government to revise fuel prices.

Reports in local media claimed that several markets and fuel stations have been closed in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, and Chichawatni.

The strike also caused inconvenience to the people as transportation services also remained partially suspended in parts of the country.

Amid the protests, several markets in key metropolises remained open today. Traders maintained that they will support the protest against inflation but decided against closing markets.

The shutdown has also remained in trending on social media platforms, as thousands of tweets have been shared on the microblogging platform.

Chief of right wing party Saad Rizvi said Pakistani nation will support them in strike call as the firebrand politician claimed being voical for people’s rights. We have been forced to give the strike call amid backbreaking inflation, Rizvi said.

He also blasted the incumbent government for failure to provide relief to distressed masses.

TLP announces nationwide shutter-down strike over hike in fuel prices

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs0.59 against dollar in inter-bank

12:18 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Four coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai

11:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army vows to respond to ‘misadventures’ with full might as nation marks 4th anniversary of ...

09:33 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Pakistan's former 3-star general Amjad Shoaib arrested in Islamabad

09:08 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Pakistan’s oldest bar association elects first woman vice president, and secretary

08:39 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

On this day in 2019, Indian air force was ridiculed for claiming fake surgical strike in Balakot

01:56 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs0.59 ...

12:18 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: