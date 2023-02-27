Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation

ISLAMABAD – A partial shutter down strike is being observed in parts of the country on Monday on the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who demanded the government to revise fuel prices.

Reports in local media claimed that several markets and fuel stations have been closed in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, and Chichawatni.

The strike also caused inconvenience to the people as transportation services also remained partially suspended in parts of the country.

Amid the protests, several markets in key metropolises remained open today. Traders maintained that they will support the protest against inflation but decided against closing markets.

The shutdown has also remained in trending on social media platforms, as thousands of tweets have been shared on the microblogging platform.

Chief of right wing party Saad Rizvi said Pakistani nation will support them in strike call as the firebrand politician claimed being voical for people’s rights. We have been forced to give the strike call amid backbreaking inflation, Rizvi said.

He also blasted the incumbent government for failure to provide relief to distressed masses.