Indian troops kill two more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Indian troops on Saturday martyred two more Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Baramulla and Rajouri districts in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to KMS News, the occupant forces martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Kunzar area of Baramulla while the other was killed in the ongoing military operation in Kesari area of Rajouri.

The fresh killings have taken the number of the martyred youth to six in the last four day. Indian troops had martyred two youth in Machil area of Kupwara district on Wednesday and as many at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Thursday.

A day earlier, five Indian soldiers have been killed and one other injured during what the army said in a statement was an operation in occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri districted of the region when an explosive device went off.

The Indian army team has suffered five fatal casualties with injuries to one more soldier, reports said on Friday.

New Delhi has attempted for decades to suppress freedom struggle of people in the occupied Kashmir i the Muslim-majority region.