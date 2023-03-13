Purchasing gifts from Toshakhana at lower prices forbidden, Pakistani clerics issue decree

LAHORE – A group of clerics from renowned seminary in Punjab capital has declared purchasing of gifts from Toshakhana, a state depositary where gifts received by government officials from foreign countries and dignitaries are kept, at a lower price forbidden.
Jamian Naeemia’s Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Mufti Nadeem Qamar, and Mufti Arif Hussain have issued a decree, stating that existing Toshakhan law for retaining of gifts are un-Islamic.
As per the law, the Cabinet Division get the value of the gifts assessed from FBR official and the private appraisers.
“Gifts upto a value of Rs. 30,000/-(Rupees thirty thousand only) may be retained free of cost by the recipient. Gifts valued above Rs.30,000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 50% of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs.30,000/-. This exemption shall however not be available in case of antiques and gifts of intrinsic historical value. All such gifts shall be properly catalogued and displayed at the prominent buildings owned by the Government. Different gift articles given by a single dignitary to a functionary at one occasion will be treated as single gift for the purpose of valuation,” reads the Toshakhana law.
The decree also said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had warned against keeping a gift given to the public office holder. It said the gifts should be spent on public welfare. Citing a Hadith, it said the gifts should be deposited in state treasury, adding that purchasing the items from Toshakhana at a lower prices is violation of the Islamic teachings.
The scholars have urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to play its role in amendment to the existing law for retaining gifts from the Toshakhana.
The decree was issued a day after the federal government releases Toshakhana record for period between 2002 to 2023. It has exposed those several government officials and former rulers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.