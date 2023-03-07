IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea challenging arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking the cancellation of non-bailable arrest warrants in Toshakhana case.
After getting no relief from the sessions court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants.
The latest twist in a Toshakhana case has raised political tensions in a crisis-hit country amid a deepening political quagmire.
In his plea, the ousted premier urged the court to conduct a hearing today and quash the non-bailable arrest warrants. The defiant politician has decided not to appear before the Islamabad sessions court today in the Toshakhana case in wake of ‘security threats’.
Leaders and activists of former ruling party claimed that there was still a threat to the life of a populist leader, who is facing scores of challenges in recent times.
In the latest development, Islamabad police reached Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued but he managed to dodge the raid as hundreds of party workers flocked to Zaman Park to block his arrest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
