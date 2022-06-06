Pakistan Army slams India’s ruling party over blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has strongly denounced the blasphemous remarks by Indian ruling BJP leaders and called it indication of extreme hatred towards Muslims in the South Asian state, the military's media wing said Monday.

A tweet shared by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the condemnation message of the Pakistani Armed Forces.

“The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates an extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India,” the Pakistan Army spokesperson said.

Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemn blasphemous remarks by Indian officials.The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan issued a strong demarche to the Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad over the Islamophobic event. The official was told that these remarks are “totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Sunday strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling party leader about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He also called on the international community to take note and severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH), Sharif said.

Meanwhile, several Arab countries summoned the Indian ambassador and protested offensive comments by the BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Several trends were also seen on social media in Arab countries as Muslims demand action beyond the suspension of BJP leaders. Amid the outcry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Modi-led Indian ruling party also clarified that it respected all beliefs and denounced disparaging remarks against any religious personality.