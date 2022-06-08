22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in Qila Saifullah
Share
QUETTA – At least 22 people were killed and others sustained injuries as a passenger van fell into a trench on the National Highway in Qila Saifullah on Wednesday.
Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Qasim Kakar said that 22 people lost their lives in the accident. He said that the injured were being shifted to the hospital. He said that the deceased include women and children as well.
The DC said that the van was travelling from Loralai to Zhob when it met the accident at the spot of Akhterzai Adola. He said that an emergency has been enforced in the district headquarters.
Dua Zehra: Karachi missing girl turns out to be ... 08:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – In another twist in the case of Dua Zehra, who fled from her Karachi home and tied the knot with Zaheer ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Pakistan seeks UN action against India over blasphemy incidents12:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- 22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in Qila Saifullah12:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Navin Waqar shares her two cents on Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s Meray ...12:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Donald Trump faces inquiry as foreign gifts ‘go missing’11:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous remarks11:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Romanian singer wants to work with Ayesha Omar10:49 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Jia Ali wins hearts with her statement about Madame Tussauds, ...10:22 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- First episode of Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’ releases today — ...09:43 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022