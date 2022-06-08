22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in Qila Saifullah

QUETTA – At least 22 people were killed and others sustained injuries as a passenger van fell into a trench on the National Highway in Qila Saifullah on Wednesday.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Qasim Kakar said that 22 people lost their lives in the accident. He said that the injured were being shifted to the hospital. He said that the deceased include women and children as well.

The DC said that the van was travelling from Loralai to Zhob when it met the accident at the spot of Akhterzai Adola. He said that an emergency has been enforced in the district headquarters.