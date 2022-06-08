Pakistan seeks UN action against India over blasphemy incidents 

12:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistan seeks UN action against India over blasphemy incidents 
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has urged the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to take cognizance of the growing hate speech, and the rising tide of Islamophobia in India as ruling BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks drew massive criticism from Muslim countries. 

Last week, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The act sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest.

Sohail Mahmood individually met the Envoys of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council (P-5) in Islamabad, this week, to apprise them of the derogatory and offensive remarks made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party BJP.

“Recalling the special responsibility of the P-5 countries regarding the maintenance of international peace and security and upholding of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Foreign Secretary called upon them to take cognizance of this abhorrent development, the growing hate speech, and the rising tide of Islamophobia in India,” read Foreign Office press release.

The foreign secretary underscored that the BJP’s perfunctory and token disciplinary action against these individuals will not assuage the hurt they have caused to Muslims worldwide. 

Noting the clear and consistent pattern of state-sanctioned persecution of Muslims, the Foreign Secretary added that the failure of the BJP leadership and the Indian Government to unequivocally condemn the recent sacrilegious comments was yet another proof of the impunity enjoyed by ‘Hindutva’ zealots. 

He stressed that India must be urged to take decisive and demonstrable actions against those responsible. India should also be held accountable for stifling the rights of its religious minorities, especially its Muslim population, and urged to ensure full protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian ... 09:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling ...

More From This Category
22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in ...
12:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous ...
11:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in ...
09:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Internet down in Pakistan, announces PTA
11:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Pakistanis linked to 2020 Charlie Hebdo attack ...
11:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Panicked by reports of another increase in petrol ...
10:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Navin Waqar shares her two cents on Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s Meray Paas Tum Ho
12:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr