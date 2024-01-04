Search

LifestyleVideosViralWorld

Is this Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing in viral video?

Noor Fatima
09:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source: Instagram

In the fast-paced world of social media, digging up old videos, pictures and statements of public figures is nothing new, but with the advent of artificial intelligence, the thin line between real and deep fake is fading.

Having many cases of AI generated videos featuring well known figures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the latest victim.

A video circulating on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Zelenskyy performing belly dance at a private event. Donning a traditional red belly dance attire, Zelenskyy showed off his groovy moves.

As soon as the video went viral, a non-stop stream of serious and humorous comments stemmed from platform X. Several users commented, claiming that the person dancing wasn't Zelenskyy but a deep fake version. The truth, however, remains hidden.

It should be noted that before being elected the President of Ukraine in 2019, Zelenskyy has worked as a stand-up comedian. He was a former actor and winner of the popular television show Dancing with the Stars.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks Pakistan’s support for UN move

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

11:53 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Israeli troops record video as they desecrate, blow up Gaza mosque

01:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Hania Aamir’s new sizzling video from Christmas celebrations sets ...

04:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Aymen Saleem shares exclusive video of her wedding

07:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Anmol Mehmood shares adorable lunch video with Imamul Haq and Babar ...

09:19 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan, Alee Hassan Shah serve as muse for HSY with latest ...

Most viewed

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

04:33 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

IN PICS: Imaan Mazari and Abdul Hadi Ali Chattha's walima reception

11:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China to reopen Khunjerab Pass temporarily to facilitate traders

06:38 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

More than 100 killed, 141 wounded in bomb blasts near Iran general ...

10:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

10:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Inside Alia Bhatt, Hania Aamir, and Hira Mani's 2024 resolutions

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Catalan Cricket Federation, Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan join hands to promote cricket in Europe

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: