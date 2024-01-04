Is this Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing in viral video?

In the fast-paced world of social media, digging up old videos, pictures and statements of public figures is nothing new, but with the advent of artificial intelligence, the thin line between real and deep fake is fading.

Having many cases of AI generated videos featuring well known figures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the latest victim.

A video circulating on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Zelenskyy performing belly dance at a private event. Donning a traditional red belly dance attire, Zelenskyy showed off his groovy moves.

As soon as the video went viral, a non-stop stream of serious and humorous comments stemmed from platform X. Several users commented, claiming that the person dancing wasn't Zelenskyy but a deep fake version. The truth, however, remains hidden.

It should be noted that before being elected the President of Ukraine in 2019, Zelenskyy has worked as a stand-up comedian. He was a former actor and winner of the popular television show Dancing with the Stars.