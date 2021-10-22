Zunaira Inam’s dance video at her own Mehndi goes viral

Celebrity weddings in Pakistan are associated with an aura of colourful and cacophonous spirits and Usman Mukhtar's and Zunaira Inam's glittering Mehndi ceremony was no exception either.

Inching towards marital bliss, the couple was brimming with joy as they were joined by close friends and family. With pictures floating from the evening of the wedding festivities, the gorgeous couple looked beyond stunning.

Zunaira Inam danced her heart out at her own Mehndi. The video went viral in no time.

Beaming with happiness, the couple was dressed to the nines. The Anaa actor looked handsome as he opted for a black outfit combo with gold intricate detailing. On the other hand, the blushing bride put her best step forward as she made some unconventional yet beautiful wardrobe choices.

The Mehndi guest list included many of the stars like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Uzair Jaswal, Mariyam Nafees etc.

A day ago, Usman and Zunaira Inam's wedding festivities kickstarted with a dreamy yet traditional Mayoun celebration that quickly became the talk of the town.

Earlier, the couple left the internet pleasantly surprised as they tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony. Their wedding functions are now being held around six months later.

On the work front, Usman has been highly praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.