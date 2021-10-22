Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s father withdraws petition against indictment
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s father withdraws petition against indictment
Share

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition by Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer – the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case – against his October 14 indictment by a trial court after the petitioner withdrew his plea.

Zakir's counsel, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, appeared in court earlier today and requested a withdrawal of the petition. 

Zakir had been indicted by a trial court along with 11 others including Zahir Zakir Jaffer, Zahir's mother Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff Iftikhar, Jan Mohammad and Jameel, Therapyworks CEO Tahir Zahoor and employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Zakir, Asmat Adamjee and Zahoor had challenged their indictment in the IHC under separate petitions.

“The indictment gives an impression as if it was carried out on the longing of the prosecution,” Zakir's petition had said, adding that the order suggested that the court can frame charges against the accused while copying the police challan and making it a mechanical exercise.

He had requested the court to declare the indictment illegal.

In the indictment, the trial court had charged the 12 accused in the murder case for 15 offences.

While the four charges were specific to the principal accused, Zahir only, the fifth charge was against his parents for allegedly concealing facts from the police.

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan likely to appoint DG ISI today
02:10 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
Lahore, Islamabad partially shut down in wake of ...
12:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
Punjab announces door-to-door Covid vaccination ...
10:45 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for ...
10:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Pakistan secures LNG cargoes from Qatar
09:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 567 new Covid cases, 16 deaths
08:38 AM | 22 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's Mehndi
03:32 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr