Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ world’s highest-paid celebrity of 2020

The youngest of Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is the world's highest-paid celebrities of 2020, closely followed by her brother-in-law Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has topped the list with a whopping $590 million earned last year from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics to publicly-traded Coty.

The 23-year-old businesswoman is also crowned as the social media queen with more than 203 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

The Forbes list shows that the world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.

Kanye West netted $170 million this year securing himself the second rank on the list. Other stars who made it to the list included Roger Federer with $106m, Cristiano Ronaldo $105m (£780m) and Lionel Messi $104m.

Previously, after crowning Jenner the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, Forbes stripped away the title from her causing a huge controversy.