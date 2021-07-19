PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi takes oath as federal minister

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader and MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday took oath as a federal minister.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Moonis Elahi at the President House in Islamabad. Moonis would take charge as minister for water resources.

The decision to induct another PML-Q member in the federal cabinet was made in the backdrop of a promise by the PTI-led government to their allies.

Talks to give MQM and GDA a federal ministry each, as promised, are also underway, the sources added.

Moonis Elahi was elected an MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI minister Faisal Vawda. He resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.