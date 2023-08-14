Wahaj Ali secures National Icon of Pakistan 2023 award

From being critically acclaimed for essaying a Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye to his stellar performance as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has solidified himself as one of the iconic actors to grace the industry.

With a string of successful projects under his belt, the Mere Dil Mere Musafir actor was recently conferred upon a coveted award by none other than the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

In a recent ceremony, the 34-year-old Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi actor received the National Icon of Pakistan 2023.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in Mein.