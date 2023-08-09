Wahaj Ali's latest drama serial trends on Twitter in multiple countries

If you thought Wahaj Ali as Murtasim Shahnawaz Khan had the internet wrapped around his finger, you're wrong because Ali's character, Zaid, in his latest television serial Mein is already a Twitter trend in multiple countries — even before the project released!

The 34-year-old actor, who is undoubtedly at the height of his career, was propelled into mainstream stardom after his impeccable acting prowess in Tere Bin garnered praise from fans and critics. With a promising career ahead of him, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star has once again stolen the spotlight all for himself.

With a Twitter trend running under the hashtag #WahajAli in Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, the UK, and India, the acclaimed actor has set the bar higher for his peers and even himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Carrying a string of critically acclaimed drama serials including Jo Bichar Gaye, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, 22 Qadam, and Ehd-e-Wafa, Ali's acting prowess in Mein is creating all the magic.

Sharing the screen opposite megastar Ayeza Khan, Ali's Mein is an eagerly anticipated project set to be aired on ARY Digital.