Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port city, and Sindh regions

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry and windy weather in most regions of country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi.
The Met Office, in its fresh advisory, said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.
On Saturday, it will remain cloudy in the provincial capital and there are no chances of the downpour in next 24 hours.
The temperature of the port city will remain between 18°C to 30°C. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 16 km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 113, which is Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Mainly dry weather is expected in Pakistan, while partly cloudy in upper and central parts. However, rain thunderstorm (at isolated places) is likely in northwestern Balochistan.
Shallow fog, and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
