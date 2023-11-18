Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port city, and Sindh regions

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry and windy weather in most regions of country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi.

The Met Office, in its fresh advisory, said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

On Saturday, it will remain cloudy in the provincial capital and there are no chances of the downpour in next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature of the port city will remain between 18°C to 30°C. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 16 km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 113, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in Pakistan, while partly cloudy in upper and central parts. However, rain thunderstorm (at isolated places) is likely in northwestern Balochistan.

Shallow fog, and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.