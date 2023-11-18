  

Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port city, and Sindh regions

02:04 PM | 18 Nov, 2023
Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port city, and Sindh regions
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry and windy weather in most regions of country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi.

The Met Office, in its fresh advisory, said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

On Saturday, it will remain cloudy in the provincial capital and there are no chances of the downpour in next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature of the port city will remain between 18°C to 30°C. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 16 km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 113, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in Pakistan, while partly cloudy in upper and central parts. However, rain thunderstorm (at isolated places) is likely in northwestern Balochistan.

Shallow fog, and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Lahore Weather Update today

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

