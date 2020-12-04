Faisalabad woman sues Hadiqa Kiani for "severe hair loss'
Web Desk
11:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Faisalabad woman sues Hadiqa Kiani for
Share

FAISALABAD – Pakistani singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani has been sued over alleged hair loss by a woman who claimed PKR 20 million in damages after getting hair treatment from musician's salon.

The woman named Zahida filed a separate Rs20-million claim against the owner of the Hadiqa Kiani Salon's franchise in Faisalabad. She also demanded a compensation of Rs2.5 million worth of expenses.

As per the details, the woman visited the beauty salon for hair straightening cure after which she suffered major hair loss. She accuses the salon of using the harmful agents in straightening creams that resulted in her hair to fall out and distorting her appearance.

As the woman moved the court to get compensation, the court has now summoned Pakistani pop singer, the salon's franchise owner, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad and the district health officer on December 16.

The franchise owner responds that they would file a reply in the court over the matter.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's HOME1947 wins Best Film ... 07:06 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

SOC Films’ critically acclaimed series HOME1947 has won the Best Film Award at the South Asian Film Festival ...

More From This Category
Court trashes Mubashir Luqman’s petition ...
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Ex-judge Arshad Malik dies of Covid-19 
11:18 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Covid-19 deaths top 8,000 in Pakistan, active ...
10:48 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA ...
01:49 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Pakistan condemns assassination of top Iranian ...
10:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
'Stop India' from blinding, maiming occupied ...
10:40 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Court trashes Mubashir Luqman’s petition against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal ...
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr