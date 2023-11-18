Shan Masood injured in fierce collision with Sarfraz Ahmed ahead of Australia tour

Pakistan's newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood has escaped a major injury during the semi-final match of Pakistan Cup 2023.

During the fixture between Karachi and Multan at the Rawalpindi stadium, Shan and Sarfaraz rushed for a catch from opposite directions but collided with the skipper unable to get up as the latter retrieved the ball.

The game was stopped briefly and the injured player walked off the field with assistance from support staff.

Later, an official from the Karachi team cleared the air that medical scans confirmed no major injury to the ankle of the 34-year-old.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Test Captain Shan Masood had a rough collision on the field. pic.twitter.com/d71LOyFdIz — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) November 17, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board has picked Shan Masood as Test captain and he is set to lead three-match Test series against Australia next month.