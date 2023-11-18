Yamaha increases price of YBR 125

LAHORE – Yamaha Motor Pakistan has announced a whooping increase in price of its one of the popular motorcycles.

The company has hiked the price of YBR 125, which comes with sporty look and five-speed transmission, by Rs17,000.

The increase in the rate has come as a surprise to customers as they were expected a decline in prices of motorcycles due to depreciation of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee.

Yamaha YBR 125's Latest Price

After the increase, the latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at Rs452,500 in Pakistan.