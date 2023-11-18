Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, causing significant shaking in Swat and the adjoining districts.

According to seismological centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan, with a depth of 207 km.

Reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba, people emerged from their homes terrified.

But thus far, no reports of fatalities or property damage have come from any area of Swat.

Last month, Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, was rocked by a mild earthquake with a Richter Scale value of 3.1.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located close to Karachi's Quaidabad neighbourhood, and the depth of the event was measured at 15 km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad.