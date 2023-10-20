Honda CD 70 2024 new price in Pakistan

Automakers in Pakistan started reducing vehicles prices, with KIA, and MG leading among companies who are planning to pass on relief to Pakistanis as prices of cars, and bikes skyrocketed in recent times.
Several media reported that Atlas Honda has slashed its bike prices after rupee's appreciation. Unverified reports claimed that price of Honda CG125 Gold variant was slashed by staggering Rs38,500, and the Honda 125 regular model price comes down by Rs33,500.
Additionally, it said Honda CD70 witnessed a sharp price decrease and the new rate stands at Rs135,000.
Despite the reports shared by online portals of mainstream news channels, Atlas Honda dismissed the reports about revised rates.
Pakistan's largest bike manufacturer Atlas Honda also shared new list of prices for Honda CD70, and other models. As per the latest list, Honda CD 70 price stands at Rs157,900, same as in previous months.
The auto-giant clarified that there has been no reduction in the prices of any of their bikes, including CD 70, CG125, Pridor, and CB 150.
