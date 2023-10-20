  

US Navy warship shoots cruise missiles, drones launched from 'Yemen coast to Israel'

11:05 AM | 20 Oct, 2023
US Navy warship shoots cruise missiles, drones launched from 'Yemen coast to Israel'
WASHINGTON – A United States naval warship intercepted missiles and drones launched by Houthis in Yemen, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick S. Ryder told a wire service that multiple cruise missiles and drones were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, targeting Israel amid Gaza war.

US official said USS Carney, the vessel operating near the northern part of the Red Sea, shot down three land attack cruise projectiles and drones, saying the action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests.

Media reports claimed that these missiles were fired by Houthis, a Yemeni militia who are aligned with Iran.

The military orgnisation extended support to Palestine in its conflict with Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to pound Gaza and in nearly two weeks, around 3,785 Palestinians lost their lives, while thousands were wounded.

Jewish forces retaliated Hamas's assault with Operation Swords of Iron, and over 1,400 people have been confirmed killed in Israel as of October 20.

