US Navy warship shoots cruise missiles, drones launched from 'Yemen coast to Israel'

WASHINGTON – A United States naval warship intercepted missiles and drones launched by Houthis in Yemen, the Pentagon said.
Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick S. Ryder told a wire service that multiple cruise missiles and drones were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, targeting Israel amid Gaza war.
US official said USS Carney, the vessel operating near the northern part of the Red Sea, shot down three land attack cruise projectiles and drones, saying the action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests.
Media reports claimed that these missiles were fired by Houthis, a Yemeni militia who are aligned with Iran.
The military orgnisation extended support to Palestine in its conflict with Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, Israel continues to pound Gaza and in nearly two weeks, around 3,785 Palestinians lost their lives, while thousands were wounded.
Jewish forces retaliated Hamas's assault with Operation Swords of Iron, and over 1,400 people have been confirmed killed in Israel as of October 20.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
